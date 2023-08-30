RJD leader Manoj Jha says Delhi University cancelled his lecture; demands probe: ‘I am hurt’

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday alleged that his planned lecture has been cancelled by the Delhi University and called for a probe into the matter. Manoj Jha, a Delhi University professor known for his strong speeches in Rajya Sabha, said he received an invite from DU's Centre for Professional Development in Higher Education on August 18 to address college and university teachers virtually on September 4.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the letter issued by CPDHE director Geeta Singh, Jha was requested to be the resource person for a refresher course in social work and social sciences.

However, he received another letter today informing him that the lecture had been cancelled due to "some unavoidable circumstances" even as the rest of the programme will go on as scheduled, Jha said.

“I am the Professor of that University. I got a letter on August 18 to take a lecture on 4th September. And this morning a letter came saying that your lecture has been cancelled. The programme has not been cancelled only my lecture is cancelled,” Jha told news agency ANI.

“I demand to the government that this move of the Centre for Professional Development for Higher Education (CPDHE) should be investigated. What's the reason that I can't give the lecture? Don't I have the right?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The teachers there wanted to hear me but it was unacceptable to you. You won't become Vishwaguru like this. I am hurt,” he added.

In a video message, Jha said, “This is my university. I teach here. I have studied here and I am teaching here. I can speak in Parliament, on the street, write in newspapers. But I cannot address teachers of my university. What is the fear?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail