RJD put ‘katta’ to Congress' head, snatched CM face: PM Modi in Bihar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday trained guns at the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan, alleging that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) snatched away the candidacy for the CM position by putting a ‘katta’ (country-made gun) to Congress's head. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally as part of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Araria. (X/NarendraModi) Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur, the prime minister alleged that Congress leaders have been claiming that their party is the “big one” while RJD is just a “small tag-along". He also added that the RJD is preparing to take revenge. Follow Bihar election LIVE here. “For the past few months, Congress leaders have been claiming that their party is the big one and RJD is just a small tag-along. But the RJD have challenged this arrogance of Congress, challenged the arrogance of their 'Namdaar' (an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi) and by putting a 'katta' (country-made gun) to Congress's head, they've snatched away the candidacy for the CM position,” Modi said, according to ANI.

"Now, Congress folks are gearing up to take revenge on RJD. The Congress 'Namdaar' have been missing for quite some time. People say that he didn't even want to come to Bihar; he was forcibly brought here. But now, they are instead causing harm to RJD itself. Those who can betray their own comrades for the sake of power's interests can never be well-wishers of Bihar," he added. Also Read | Caste equations, welfare schemes shape Bihar’s poll mood Modi also reiterated that 'katta' (country-made gun), 'kroorta' (cruelty), 'katuta' (bitterness), 'kushasan' (misgovernance) and corruption were the hallmarks of the 15-year-long ‘jungle raj’ – referring to RJD's rule in Bihar. "In the curriculum of RJD, a stands for 'apharan' (kidnapping), f for 'firauti' (ransom) and p for 'parivarvaad' (dynasty rule)," he added. Referring to the ongoing first phase of voting in Bihar, Modi said that women are voting with great enthusiasm.