Road rage turns violent in Belagavi

Belagavi

At least three workers from a right-wing group, Sriram Sena, on Sunday were attacked by five people in Ramdurg town in Belagavi district, about 500 kms from Bengaluru, after a road rage, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Belagavi superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil said that the incident was purely on personal enmity and appealed to the people not to disrupt peace and harmony in the region.

Sena activists Gopal Bandivaddar and Ravi Bandivaddar were attacked with knives while Nanjundi Bandivaddar who had gone to pacify the quarrel was attacked with an iron rod.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital at Ramdurg. Police personnel has been deployed in the town.

Amin Jangushaikh and four others who were roaming on two-wheelers after Eid prayers in the afternoon had picked up a quarrel with the right-wing activists after the latter allegedly did not give way for their vehicles to pass, leading to an argument which later turned violent, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured persons have registered a case with the local police against Jangushaikh and four others who are also from Ramdurg town, .