Robin Uthappa, ex-India cricketer, breaks silence on PF 'fraud' case after arrest warrant

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, in his first statement over the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in an alleged Provident Fund (PF) fraud case, clarified on Saturday that he did not play an executive role in any of the involved companies that he has funded. Robin Uthappa has been accused of defrauding employees and the government in the PF case.(AFP file)

Robin Uthappa, the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, is accused of defrauding employees and the government by deducting PF contributions from salaries but failing to deposit the funds into employee accounts. His company allegedly owes ₹23.36 lakh in damages, which authorities are seeking to recover from the former cricketer.

The Bengaluru cricketer, also known as the 'Walking Assassin' for his aggressive batting, reportedly moved to Dubai with his family over a year ago.

Robin Uthappa breaks silence

Posting his statement on X, Robin Uthappa said he was clarifying his involvement with Strawberry Lenceria Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House.

The former India cricketer noted that owing to his financial contributions to these companies in the form of loans, he was appointed as a director in them in 2018-19.

He clarified that he "did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses".

"Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date," he said.

Unfortunately, he said, these companies failed to repay the funds he lent them, which led him to initiate legal proceedings. These matters are “currently sub judice”, he added.

Robin Uthappa further noted that he had resigned from the director position in all these companies several years ago.

"When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement," his statement further said.

Despite the clarifications, the former cricketer said, the PF authorities moved forward with the proceedings against him. “My legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days,” Uthappa added.

In a letter dated December 4, 2024, Regional Provident Fund commissioner Shadakshiri Gopala Reddy directed the Pulakeshi Nagar Police to arrest Robin Uthappa.