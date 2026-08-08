Rotten meat, fungus on veggies: Bengaluru's 3-star, 5-star hotels in soup over food safety violations

Several luxury hotels in Bengaluru are reportedly under the scanner after the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) department flagged multiple food safety violations ranging from unhygienic storage, fungal growth on vegetables and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

Food Safety and Drug Administration officials at a Bengaluru hotel where expired milk is being destroyed. (ANI videograb)

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The department's Food Safety Wing has launched action against several three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru as a special inspection drive across 26 hotels uncovered the stark food safety violations.

Also read: FSSAI cracks down on misleading food and alcohol claims; Dabur Honey, Old Monk and more banned

Rotten meat, chicken, fish and expired bakery products are among some items seized from hotels under scanner, news agency ANI reported, citing FDA statement.

During the inspections, officials found several food safety violations, including non-compliance with FSSAI labelling requirements, improper labelling and misbranding of food products, storage of expired food items, and unhygienic food handling and storage conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The regulatory body has now sent notices to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs). Adjudication proceedings under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 will be initiated before the Adjudicating Officer, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The regulatory body has now sent notices to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs). Adjudication proceedings under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 will be initiated before the Adjudicating Officer, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: MMRDA canteen, more eateries shut in FDA sweep

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Food samples collected, sent for analysis

The department said that food samples collected during the drive included tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper powder, spice powder and milk, among other food products.

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The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department constituted 30 special teams to conduct surprise inspections at hotels, restaurants and food outlets across Bengaluru and other major locations in the state following a rise in complaints over poor food quality, hygiene and food safety violations.

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The inspection drive was launched on the directions of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader following several complaints from members of the public, including those shared on social media, alleging unhygienic practices and the sale of substandard food at various eateries.

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Hotels under scanner: Check list

The following hotels, according the Food Safety and Drug Administration, are under scanner for violating food safety norms:

The Lalit Ashok (Annex South): The authorities seized 32 litres of expired milk. They also seized 76 kg of meat and 200 kg of vegetables. -

The authorities seized 32 litres of expired milk. They also seized 76 kg of meat and 200 kg of vegetables. - Shangri-La Bengaluru : 15 kg of meat seized.

: 15 kg of meat seized. Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru : 19 kg of meat seized.

: 19 kg of meat seized. Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield: 3 kg of expired bakery products.

3 kg of expired bakery products. Taj Yeshwantpur : 72 kg of meat/fish seized.

: 72 kg of meat/fish seized. The Radisson Blu (The Atrium): 105 kg of expired food articles, comprising 50 kg of chicken, 25 kg of meat, 23 kg of fish, and 7 kg of vegetables, seized.

Concerns have been raised over food safety in Karnataka, Over the past few months, several videos and posts shared on social media have alleged unhygienic kitchen conditions, poor food handling and the use of artificial colours in popular dishes such as gobi manchurian, kebabs and other prepared foods. These complaints have prompted the department to step up enforcement measures.

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The state government had also carried out a similar enforcement drive last year under "Operation Eat Right" after reports of food poisoning and the use of artificial colouring in food products. During that campaign, several hotels and food establishments were inspected, notices were issued to violators and penalties were imposed for non-compliance with food safety standards.