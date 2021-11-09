Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Row erupts over photo of ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’ writer in BHU
india news

Row erupts over photo of ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’ writer in BHU

The Urdu department of the university used a photo of Iqbal for a webinar on Urdu Day, which is celebrated on the poet’s birthday on November 9.
Banaras Hindu University (BHU). (IANS)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:59 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Varanasi: A photo of poet Mohammad “Allama” Iqbal, famous for his 1904 song Sare Jahan Se Accha, on a departmental poster sparked a controversy at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Tuesday with authorities ordering an inquiry and student protests against the 20th century figure.

The Urdu department of the university used a photo of Iqbal for a webinar on Urdu Day, which is celebrated on the poet’s birthday on November 9. But many students objected to this and questioned why photos of Madan Mohan Malviya, the founder of the university, were missing. They also held protests.

“The picture of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya is put up on e-posters of every programme in BHU, including Urdu Day. But this time, the picture of Allama Iqbal was printed on the e-poster in place of Mahamana ji,” said Patanjali Pandey, a research scholar.

Students also alleged that the “kulgeet” (anthem) of BHU was also not sung at the beginning of the event. They submitted a memorandum saying that glorification of a Pakistani leader in BHU was unfortunate. Iqbal, one of the proponents of the two-nation theory, died in 1938, before Pakistan was formed in 1947.

RELATED STORIES

After the controversy, the department replaced the picture of Iqbal with Malviya. Dean of the faculty of arts, Vijay Bahadur Singh, apologised for the “mistake”. He said that a probe will be initiated into the matter and action taken accordingly.

BHU public relation officer Dr Rajesh Singh said a notice was issued to the head of Urdu department and an inquiry committee constituted under M Pandey, head of the English department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre names Vice Adm Hari Kumar as next chief of navy

COVAX supply likely to resume this month

Don’t have time to attend Afghanistan summit: China tells India

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar to take charge as India’s next navy chief
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP