A political row erupted in Tamil Nadu on Sunday over the Lok Bhavan’s portrayal of famous Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar clad in saffron attire garnering criticism from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ally Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Row erupts over Tamil poet’s saffron-clad attire

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At an event on Saturday, state governor Rajendra Arlekar presided over the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Vizha (Vaikasi Anusham Valluvar Thirunaal) organised by the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Kazhagam at the Lok Bhavan. During the event, Arlekar paid floral tributes to the picture of Thiruvalluvar seen in saffron attire contrary to the original image of the poet clad in white robe.

DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that the governor was testing the self-respect of Tamils all over again with his act.

“During the DMK regime, when the then governor (RN Ravi) attempted a similar stunt, we condemned it harshly. Now, they are testing the self-respect of Tamils all over again,” he said in a post on X.

“...why is the CM hesitating to call out the injustice of ideological enemies painting Valluvar saffron?” the former deputy chief minister added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, TVK said Thiruvalluvar is the one who gifted the world its universal code of conduct (Ulaga Podhumarai) and confining him within a narrow circle or a specific identity is equivalent to demeaning his global ideals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, TVK said Thiruvalluvar is the one who gifted the world its universal code of conduct (Ulaga Podhumarai) and confining him within a narrow circle or a specific identity is equivalent to demeaning his global ideals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Draping Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire at Lok Bhavan is wrong. He never restricted himself to any particular religion, caste or race. His Thirukkural speaks of universal principles of life meant for the entirety of humankind,” TVK’s propaganda general secretary and minister for health Arunraj said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Draping Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire at Lok Bhavan is wrong. He never restricted himself to any particular religion, caste or race. His Thirukkural speaks of universal principles of life meant for the entirety of humankind,” TVK’s propaganda general secretary and minister for health Arunraj said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Thiruvalluvar is a great light guiding all the people of the world. Smearing him in saffron and attempting to reap political gains through it is unacceptable in every way.” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thiruvalluvar is a great light guiding all the people of the world. Smearing him in saffron and attempting to reap political gains through it is unacceptable in every way.” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MDMK chief Vaiko said: “it is unforgivable... and the governor thinks Tamil Nadu is something that can be taken for granted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MDMK chief Vaiko said: “it is unforgivable... and the governor thinks Tamil Nadu is something that can be taken for granted.” {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the saffron is not a colour of a single religion, but it is the colour of the nation.

BJP’s spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said: “It is a symbol of purity, the embodiment of our culture, an emblem of sacrifice and proof of valor.”

He urged the leaders to stop confining saffron within a narrow circle, without knowing its pride or understanding its value.

“Saffron is our nation. Thiruvalluvar too is saffron. Everyone in this nation is saffron,” he said.

In 2024 similar controversy emerged under the then governor RN Ravi who faced criticism for using an image of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes during an event at Lok Bhavan. Several leaders targeted the governor for trying to infuse religious politics.

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