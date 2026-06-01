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Row erupts over Tamil poet’s saffron-clad attire

A political controversy in Tamil Nadu arose over Thiruvalluvar depicted in saffron attire, prompting criticism from DMK and allies, while BJP defended the color.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 04:32 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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A political row erupted in Tamil Nadu on Sunday over the Lok Bhavan’s portrayal of famous Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar clad in saffron attire garnering criticism from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ally Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Row erupts over Tamil poet’s saffron-clad attire

At an event on Saturday, state governor Rajendra Arlekar presided over the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Vizha (Vaikasi Anusham Valluvar Thirunaal) organised by the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Kazhagam at the Lok Bhavan. During the event, Arlekar paid floral tributes to the picture of Thiruvalluvar seen in saffron attire contrary to the original image of the poet clad in white robe.

DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that the governor was testing the self-respect of Tamils all over again with his act.

“During the DMK regime, when the then governor (RN Ravi) attempted a similar stunt, we condemned it harshly. Now, they are testing the self-respect of Tamils all over again,” he said in a post on X.

“...why is the CM hesitating to call out the injustice of ideological enemies painting Valluvar saffron?” the former deputy chief minister added.

Responding to the remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the saffron is not a colour of a single religion, but it is the colour of the nation.

BJP’s spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said: “It is a symbol of purity, the embodiment of our culture, an emblem of sacrifice and proof of valor.”

He urged the leaders to stop confining saffron within a narrow circle, without knowing its pride or understanding its value.

“Saffron is our nation. Thiruvalluvar too is saffron. Everyone in this nation is saffron,” he said.

In 2024 similar controversy emerged under the then governor RN Ravi who faced criticism for using an image of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes during an event at Lok Bhavan. Several leaders targeted the governor for trying to infuse religious politics.

 
dravida munnetra kazhagam ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
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