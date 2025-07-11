Row over temple funds intensifies, Stalin hits out at EPS for comments

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday mocked leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami by calling him a mouthpiece for the BJP, after the latter criticised the DMK of using funds from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to build colleges. MK Stalin pointed out that the HR&CE department had a legislation with provisions for establishing educational institutions and wondered how Palaniswami, who was Tamil Nadu’s chief minister from 2017 to 2021, was ignorant about such provisions (PTI)

“How can Edappadi Palaniswami save Tamil Nadu when he can’t even save his own party from the BJP,” said Stalin, adding that, “Earlier, Palaniswami acted as a dubbing voice for the BJP, but now, he has become it’s original voice.”

“Even BJP leaders do not speak against opening colleges by HR&CE, but Palaniswami is,” added the chief minister.

He pointed out that the HR&CE department had a legislation with provisions for establishing educational institutions and wondered how Palaniswami, who was Tamil Nadu’s chief minister from 2017 to 2021, was ignorant about such provisions.

“Even MGR (AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran) inaugurated Palani Andavar Polytechnic college (under HR&CE) while he was the chief minister, “ he said.

The slugfest began after EPS said that the DMK was using funds from the HR&CE department to build education institutions instead of using the devotees’ money for the betterment of temples and added that he wasn’t against education but that money should come from the government.

He made the remarks while kicking off his state-wide tour at a campaign event in Coimbatore on Tuesday, ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Stalin urged college students in Trichy district to reject the ideology of Nathuram Godse’s supporters but to instead follow Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Dravidian stalwarts EV Ramasamy (Periyar) and CN Annadurai while promising that his DMK government will protect rights of minorities.

EPS on Thursday responded to the controversy.

“What I said has been misinterpreted and misunderstood,” he said, adding that he meant when the HR& CE funds an educational institution, it might not have all facilities but if the govenrment funds it, then it can pour in more funds to provide the best amenities.