Row over VB-G RAM- G at R-Day event in Gadag

Criticism of the newly introduced VB G RAM G employment scheme triggered a political confrontation during Republic Day celebrations in Karnataka's Gadag district on Monday, when State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil and BJP MLC S.V. Sankanur clashed on the dais during the official ceremony.

The exchange unfolded at the district-level function at the District Stadium as Patil delivered the Republic Day address. In his speech, the minister said the legislation would “snatch employment opportunities from poor people.” His remarks prompted an immediate objection from Sankanur, who walked up to Patil on stage to protest.

Despite the interruption, Patil continued speaking. Sankanur later stepped down from the stage, though not before disrupting the address. The incident was captured on camera.

The confrontation intensified when Patil turned his criticism toward Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s recent conduct in the state legislature. Referring to the Governor’s decision to cut short his address to the joint session and leave before the National Anthem, Patil said, “The Governor has insulted the National Anthem and the Constitution. He must apologize to the people of Karnataka.”

Patil argued that the Governor is constitutionally required to read the speech prepared by the state cabinet and accused him of violating that convention. Sankanur objected again, saying, “This is a Republic Day program. You should not speak about politics or criticize the Governor here. Speak about the country’s development.”

“I am speaking about the Constitution and the respect due to it. I have the right to speak about the insults meted out to the Constitution,” Patil responded, reiterating his demand that the Governor apologize to the six crore people of the state.

District administration officials present at the venue continued overseeing the event, which otherwise proceeded with flag-hoisting, cultural performances and patriotic addresses.

The dispute also touched on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Bill, known as G RAM G, which Parliament passed in December. The law replaces the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and promises 125 days of rural wage employment annually. The legislation was cleared amid protests from Opposition parties, who objected to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name and alleged that the Centre was shifting the financial burden of the employment programme to states.