Home / India News / Row over WHO Covid deaths data continues as BJP, Cong trade barbs
india news

Row over WHO Covid deaths data continues as BJP, Cong trade barbs

According to WHO’s estimates, released on Thursday, India’s true death toll due to Covid-19 comes to approximately 10 times the 481,000 Covid-19 fatalities recorded till December 31, 2021. 
Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, also raised the issue, accusing the government of under-reporting Covid deaths to escape paying compensation to the families of the deceased.(File photo)
Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, also raised the issue, accusing the government of under-reporting Covid deaths to escape paying compensation to the families of the deceased.(File photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A war of words on the  World Health Organization’s estimation that India had 4.7 million Covid-related deaths, continued on Friday with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party maintaining that it was “flawed”, and the Congress accusing the government of “under-reporting” fatalities.

According to WHO’s estimates, released on Thursday, India’s true death toll due to Covid-19 comes to approximately 10 times the 481,000 Covid-19 fatalities recorded till December 31, 2021. The Indian government, however, objected to WHO’s assessments by saying that the “process, methodology and outcome” were flawed on several counts.

Several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, also raised the issue, accusing the government of “under-reporting” Covid deaths to “escape” paying compensation to the families of the deceased.

“47 lakh (4.7 million) Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt. Science doesn’t LIE. Modi does,” Gandhi tweeted, adding: “Respect families who’ve lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated 4 lakh compensation.”

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, too, said: “When will the Modi-government respect the deceased by paying 4 lakhs of compensation to the person who lost their lives during Covid?”

The party also demanded that a Covid-19 commission be formed, which will include members from all political parties.

On Thursday, the Centre objected to the excess death estimates released by the UN body. “Despite India’s objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns.”

The BJP asserted that the source of the data must have accuracy. “There are certain flaws in WHO data. The type of methods adopted by WHO in the whole process is wrong...,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters on Friday.

Experts in the government also questioned the methodology with which the UN health body arrived at the estimates. “India obviously rejects these numbers. We will take up the matter with the WHO, and also put forth its stand in front of the world that India rejects these numbers along with the due reason for it,” said VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out