Royal Bengal tiger cub rescued from house in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Rescue of a Royal Bengal Tiger Cub

Forest officials rescued a seven- to eight-month-old Royal Bengal tiger cub from an empty house in Mayurbhanj after heavy rain drove it from the forest.

A seven- to eight-month-old Royal Bengal tiger cub was rescued from an empty house in an Odisha village in Mayurbhanj district on Friday after heavy rain drove it out of the forest, triggering panic among residents, forest officials said.

Movement of the Cub

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The cub had been moving around Khaparkhai village under the Thakurmunda forest range, adjoining the Similipal Tiger Reserve, since Thursday night.

Initial Discovery and Response

Officials said a villager first noticed the cub near his house on Thursday night, and locals soon alerted forest officials and kept watch over the animal with flashlights. A team led by Thakurmunda range officer Umakanta Behera and forester Bidyadhar Mahanta reached the village around 9 pm.

Return to Human Habitation

The cub initially moved towards the forest but returned to the habitation after heavy rain and took shelter in an unoccupied house constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. On Friday morning, villagers, fearing for their safety, shut the door from outside and informed the forest department.

Rescue Operation

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{{^usCountry}} A senior forest team, including Karanjia DFO Ajay Kumar Sahu, ACF Prabhat Kumar Kuanr, Similipal Tiger Reserve Deputy Director ACF Phalguni Behera and ACF Ashok Kumar Das, who reached the spot, found that the cub appeared ill and required veterinary attention. Using nets and a specialised transport cage, the rescue team safely secured the animal around noon and shifted it to the Thakurmunda forest range office. Further Actions for the Cub {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior forest team, including Karanjia DFO Ajay Kumar Sahu, ACF Prabhat Kumar Kuanr, Similipal Tiger Reserve Deputy Director ACF Phalguni Behera and ACF Ashok Kumar Das, who reached the spot, found that the cub appeared ill and required veterinary attention. Using nets and a specialised transport cage, the rescue team safely secured the animal around noon and shifted it to the Thakurmunda forest range office. Further Actions for the Cub {{/usCountry}}

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Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve and Baripada Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Chand Gogineni said the cub was undergoing veterinary examination and treatment. “After it recovers and attains the required fitness, the cub will be shifted to a larger rehabilitation enclosure at Jamuani in the core area of the Similipal Tiger Reserve,” he said, adding that it will be kept under observation until it develops the hunting skills needed to survive independently.

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Frequently Asked Questions What happened to the Royal Bengal tiger cub? The cub was rescued from an empty house in an Odisha village after heavy rain drove it out of the forest. Where was the tiger cub found? The cub was found in Khaparkhai village under the Thakurmunda forest range, adjoining the Similipal Tiger Reserve. What measures were taken after the cub was rescued? The cub underwent veterinary examination and treatment, and will later be shifted to a larger rehabilitation enclosure. Why did the villagers shut the door and inform the forest department? Villagers feared for their safety as the cub took shelter in an unoccupied house.