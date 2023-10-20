RRTS launch: Traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's Ghaziabad visit; Check suggested routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), India's first rapid rail project on Friday. In the wake of PM Modi's visit to the district, the Ghaziabad traffic has imposed several traffic restrictions and issued a traffic advisory for the hassle-free movement of dignitaries and daily commuters.

Trains of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of RRTS between Duhai and Sahibabad, (PTI)

The event will be held in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara region. The traffic authorities have urged the commuters to use alternative routes and follow traffic rules as suggested.

Traffic restrictions:

-According to the advisory shared by the Ghaziabad traffic police on X (formerly Twitter), the movement of all vehicles, from Hindon Airforce circle via Mohannagar to Sahibabad RapidX station, will be restricted from 7am till the end of the event.

-All types of vehicular movement will be restricted from Police Station Link Road Red Light towards Sahibabad RapidX Station.

-Except for the attendees, the movement of vehicles has been restricted from CISF Road Indrapuram and Solar Energy Road towards Sahibabad RapidX Station and public meeting venue.

-Movement of commercial vehicles has been restricted on both sides of the road between Lal Kuon and Seemapuri.

-Commercial vehicular movement has been banned from Loni to Bhopura, Rajnagar Extension, and ALT intersection.

As per the advisory, the heavy/medium vehicles from Meerut to Ghaziabad (excluding event vehicles) will be rerouted from Duhai Peripheral.

Routes to reach public meeting venue:

-The vehicles coming from Modinagar/Muradnagar/Hapur/Meerut will ply via the elevated road via the Rajnagar extension and descend from Kanawani near Buddha chowk.

-Parking number P7 (near Buddha Chowk) and P8 (Crown Palace/ in front of Vasundhara Police Station) will be for buses.

-People coming to attend the public meeting by car/light vehicles will park their vehicles in the parking number P6 (Buddha Chowk and in front of Indrapuram police station).

-Buses coming for the public meeting from Hapur/Bulandshahar/Noida will be parked at parking number P7 (near Buddha Chowk) and P8 (Crown Palace/ in front of Vasundhara Police chowki).

-Small vehicles coming from Ghaziabad via Moksh Dham via Hindon bridge, before Mewar Chowk, will be parked at parking number P9 (at Amity International School) and P10 (beside Krishna apartment).

-All the vehicles coming from Baghpat/Loni/Tronica City/Loni Border/Bhopura/Tila Mode/Tulsi Niketan will go on solar urja road via the underpass from Karan gate round about, Bikaner round about (Rajendra Nagar metro station) to Sahibabad railway station cut.

-All the vehicles coming from Seemapuri side, from Bikaner round about (Rajendra nagar metro station) to Sahibabad railway station cut through underpass on solar urja road, buses will be parked in parking number P4 (in roadways workshop) and similarly cars/other light vehicles in parking number P3 (in tata service station) and go to the public meeting.

-Buses coming from UP gate/Kaushambi/Link Road/Noida, from Dabur Tiraha to Thana Link Road, led-light, solar urja marg, will be parked in parking number P4 (at Roadways Workshop) and similarly cars/other light vehicles will be parked in parking number P3 (built in Tata Service Station) and go to the public meeting.

Parking arrangements:

The vehicles of all the representatives coming to attend the event will be parked in the parking number P2 made in Metro Suite Glitz Apartment in front of the public meeting, while vehicles of officers/employees of RapidX will be parked in parking number P11 in Roadways Filling Station behind Gate Number 1 of Sahibabad RapidX station.

RRTS project:

The 17-km-long priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, which will be launched today, will be opened to the public on Saturday. On Thursday, RapidX was renamed NaMo Bharat. The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by PM Modi in 2019.