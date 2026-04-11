3,000 for women, Uniform Civil Code: BJP's manifesto for West Bengal polls

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election manifesto for the two-phase West Bengal assembly polls, promising ₹3,000 a month for women and unemployed people, new industries, and enforcement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), among others.

Union home minister Amit Shah launches BJP's manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 in Kolkata.(ANI)

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“The BJP is going to win the elections with an absolute majority and form its government in Bengal after May 4. I appeal to people not to be afraid of anyone. Cast your votes without fear,” Shah said while releasing the 15-page manifesto titled ‘Bharoshar Shapoth’ (pledge of faith) in all languages, including English.

BJP's manifesto focused largely on women and youth.

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{{^usCountry}} “Your next chief minister will be a son of the soil, Bengali-speaking and a capable person,” Shah said at the press conference, amid speculations that the party might not project a chief ministerial candidate until the results are announced on May 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Your next chief minister will be a son of the soil, Bengali-speaking and a capable person,” Shah said at the press conference, amid speculations that the party might not project a chief ministerial candidate until the results are announced on May 4. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “All BJP-ruled states will follow the UCC. Bengal will not be an exception. If the nation’s law and Constitution treats every citizen as equal then how can one citizen have four wives while another can have only one?” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All BJP-ruled states will follow the UCC. Bengal will not be an exception. If the nation’s law and Constitution treats every citizen as equal then how can one citizen have four wives while another can have only one?” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The manifesto focused largely on women and youth. Women comprise a sizable chunk of the vote base of the Trinamool Congress, which is looking for a fourth straight term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The manifesto focused largely on women and youth. Women comprise a sizable chunk of the vote base of the Trinamool Congress, which is looking for a fourth straight term. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the February state budget, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had increased the monthly financial assistance for women under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by ₹500 — taking it to ₹1,500 for general category women and ₹1,700 for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the February state budget, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had increased the monthly financial assistance for women under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by ₹500 — taking it to ₹1,500 for general category women and ₹1,700 for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. {{/usCountry}}

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“Women will receive ₹3000 between the first and fifth day of every month. They can ride state buses for free. There will be 33% reservation for women in all state government jobs, including the police force,” Shah announced.

“We will empower 7.5 million women under the Centre’s Lakhpati Didi scheme,” Shah said.

The manifesto promised priority to women in industrial policy, revised monthly honorarium for Anganwadi, Prani Mitra and ASHA workers.

“We will also provide ₹50,000 to girls at the time of admission into graduation courses. We will reopen all cases of atrocities against women, like the Sandeshkhali case, and provide immediate financial compensation and legal aid. For this, a commission headed by a female Supreme Court judge will be set up,” Shah said.

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Focusing on the youth, Shah promised to increase the monthly financial assistance for the unemployed from ₹1,500 — announced by the TMC government in February under the Yuva Sathi scheme – to ₹3,000 until they get jobs.

“We will provide 10 million new jobs and self-employment opportunities over the next five years,” said Shah.

Focusing on industry, the BJP promised an investment-friendly environment through a single-window clearance system, an industrial park in Singur and four industrial zones across the state,

“We will make Haldia a centre for port-led development and the blue economy modernise the struggling tea industry and revive Bengal’s iconic jute industry,” said Shah.

At a time when the TMC is alleging in its campaign that Bengalis will have to give up non-vegetarian food if the BJP comes to power, the manifesto made a lot of promises to fisherfolk. “We will work on projects to ensure pension, insurance and social security for fishermen, and promote deep-sea fishing with subsidized boats.”

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TMC state general secretary Abhishek Banerjee countered Shah, stating that the BJP made false promises to lure voters with money. “Shah promised 10 million new jobs. Please go and ask him if the BJP has provided jobs to 5,000 people from Bengal after coming to power at the Centre,” he said.

Shah also vowed action against infiltrators from Bangladesh “We will implement the ‘Detect, Delete and Deport’ model. Infiltration and cattle smuggling across the border will be stopped forever.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tanmay Chatterjee ...Read More Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals. Read Less

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