75,000 monthly vehicle allowance, 25,000 for office work: TM CM Vijay announces new ‘support measures’ for MLAs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced official vehicles and a monthly allowance for MLAs to help them tackle public grievances in their respective constituencies.

Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said the measures would enable MLAs to travel across their constituencies (Tamil Nadu Assembly/ANI Video Grab) (Tamil Nadu Assembly)

Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said government vehicles will be made available for all MLAs to enable them to work in their constituencies. He also said a monthly vehicle allowance of ₹75,000 would be provided, besides a monthly assistant allowance of ₹25,000 for office work, news agency PTI reported.

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Aavin milk procurement price raised

Vijay also announced an increase in the procurement price of Aavin milk from ₹38 to ₹41 per litre, news agency PTI reported.

Deep Dive What financial support are Tamil Nadu MLAs receiving for their work in constituencies? Tamil Nadu MLAs will receive a monthly vehicle allowance of ₹75,000 and an assistant allowance of ₹25,000 for office work, as announced by Chief Minister Vijay. Why did the Tamil Nadu government increase the Aavin milk procurement price? The Aavin milk procurement price was raised to provide a fair remunerative price for milk producers, keeping in mind their welfare and livelihood, despite financial constraints faced by the state. How many milk producers are expected to benefit from the increase in Aavin milk prices? The increase in Aavin milk prices is expected to benefit over 3.16 lakh milk producers in Tamil Nadu.

Also read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces gold ring gift scheme for newborns from Sept 15

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{{^usCountry}} He said the decision was taken despite the state's financial constraints, keeping in mind the welfare and livelihood of milk producers and the need to provide them with a fair remunerative price. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the decision was taken despite the state's financial constraints, keeping in mind the welfare and livelihood of milk producers and the need to provide them with a fair remunerative price. {{/usCountry}}

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The procurement price for milk collected through the primary milk cooperative societies of state-owned Aavin will rise from ₹38 to ₹41 per litre. This will include a government incentive of ₹3 per litre.

Over 3.16 lakh milk producers to benefit

The price increase will benefit more than 3.16 lakh milk producers, Vijay said.

The decision will result in an additional expenditure of ₹30 crore per month for the state government said.

In his Independence Day address from Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday, Vijay announced a gold ring gift scheme for newborns, with an estimated cost of ₹755.83 crore, will be launched in the state.

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“Eliminating corruption is equivalent to freedom; the government is working towards that goal. We will defeat forces against our govt, conspiracies against our govt. On September 15, gold ring gift scheme for newborns will be launched at a cost of ₹755.83 cr,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)