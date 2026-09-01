RSS centenary celebrations likely to conclude in Delhi on November 29

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) plans to conclude its ongoing centenary celebrations with a programme in the national capital in November, to be addressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat, people aware of the details said.

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The RSS, founded in 1925 in Nagpur, is the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Its centenary celebrations began last year on Vijayadashami (October 2).

“The celebrations began in Nagpur and will conclude with a programme in Delhi, to be addressed by sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat. As part of the celebrations, programmes were held across India and abroad,” a functionary said. The Delhi programme is likely to be held on November 29.

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The organisation, credited with mobilising support for the BJP through a vast network of cadres linked to its more than 40 affiliates, has been expanding its footprint across the country and strengthening its overseas outreach. Bhagwat attended programmes in nearly all of the 46 prants, or provinces, besides delivering public addresses in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the functionary said.

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{{^usCountry}} “In many states, he interacted with prominent people and heads of other faiths, and addressed smaller gatherings. Several senior functionaries, including Dattatreya Hosabale, also travelled extensively,” the functionary said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In many states, he interacted with prominent people and heads of other faiths, and addressed smaller gatherings. Several senior functionaries, including Dattatreya Hosabale, also travelled extensively,” the functionary said. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhagwat is on a three-nation tour. He has addressed gatherings in Canada and the United States, and is scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The visits are part of the organisation’s wider global-outreach effort aimed at changing the narrative around the Sangh.

In 2023, the Sangh prepared a detailed programme of seminars, lectures, meetings and book readings in several languages across different countries. The activities were to be carried out in phases as part of the centenary celebrations.

This is not the first time the Sangh has planned an overseas outreach. It deputes functionaries to various countries, while events are periodically held by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), an affiliate that operates overseas and propagates the organisation’s views among the diaspora.

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In 2016, Bhagwat attended a function organised by the HSS chapter in the United Kingdom.

In August last year, he addressed people from a cross-section of society, including diplomats, at a three-day conference in the national capital.