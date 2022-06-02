RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Gyanvapi row: ‘Why look for shivling in every mosque?'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the Gyanvapi Masjid-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute involves some issues of faith and the court's decision should be accepted by all, news agency PTI reported. Bhagwat's remarks refer to the Hindu petitioners seeking permission to offer prayers at the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex.

Calling for everyone involved in the Gyanvapi Masjid row to sit together and find a way with mutual consent, Bhagwat said, "The decision of the court should be accepted by all considering the justice system as sacred and supreme," Bhagwat said during the concluding ceremony of the RSS' third year officer training camp in Nagpur.

"It is true that we have special, symbolic faith in such places, but one should not raise a new issue every day. Why escalate disputes? As to Gyanvapi, we have certain faith, some traditions, but why look for a Shiv Ling in every mosque?" the RSS chief said, referring to reports of the ‘shivling’ found in the premises of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The entire area has been sealed as per court order."Now the issue of Gyanvapi mosque (in Varanasi) is going on. There is history, which we cannot change. That history is not made by us, nor by today's Hindus or Muslims. It happened at the time when Islam came to India with invaders. During the invasion, temples were destroyed to weaken the fortitude of the people wanting freedom. There are thousands of such temples," he said. On May 30, the Varanasi court had heard the Order 7 Rule 11 CPC plea filed by the Masjid committee questioning the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women petitioners in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. The hearing will be heard on July 4.(With PTI inputs)

