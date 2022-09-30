RSS chief cites Indian assistance to Sri Lanka to make ‘Spiritual India’ point

NAGPUR: Countries such as China used Sri Lanka for their gains but it was only India that helped the island nation when it faced a crisis, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said at an event on Thursday.

Bhagwat said countries that have been superpowers only dominated the world and fulfilled their vested interests but it was India that has lent a helping hand to those in distress. “But now when Sri Lanka is in trouble, who is extending help? It is only India. Who sent water to the Maldives when it was facing a water crisis? It was India which did. This is spiritual India,” he said at an event organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad, a Sangh Parivar outfit.

During the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, India was the only country which went out of its way to stand like a rock in its darkest hour. “We rescued our medical students from Ukraine, but also safely brought back students from other countries. This is the character of India that I am talking about,” Bhagwat said.

“Our ancestors passed on this trait to us which is being emulated in these modern times,” said Bhagwat. The RSS chief stressed that the world needs India in these turbulent and challenging times to show it the way. “We are Hindustan despite so many invasions, we are not only becoming a Mahashakti but are marching towards becoming a Vishwa Guru,” claimed Bhagwat.

“Spirituality is the soul of India. What does India need to do? It is to tell everyone how to live life on the basis of this spirituality through our own example,” he said.

Since the beginning of the year, India has extended to Sri Lanka economic assistance worth $3.8 billion, including lines of credit for emergency purchases of food, medicines and fuel, a currency swap and deferral of loan repayments. Sri Lankan envoy Milinda Moragoda acknowledged New Delhi’s role, underlining that Colombo sees India as a “logical partner” for his country’s efforts to overcome the economic crisis.

