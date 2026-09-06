RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praises youth at UK event, says they are ‘more honest, ready to shed petty differences'

In his latest appreciation for the younger generation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said he has more confidence in the future generations, noting that they are "more honest" and are "ready to shed petty differences" to make the world a better place.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the youth can achieve their goals in a more beneficial and quicker way than the previous generations. (X/@RSSorg)

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Speaking at an RSS event in London on Sunday, Bhagwat said older generations are too cautious because of their lived experiences, adding that they also don't speak freely and worry about what will happen. However, he said, the younger generation is not like that.

"If they find anything is right, they will just take a leap and get on with it. They are not worried about the consequences because they are young," the RSS chief.

ALSO READ | 'Protest also a form of dialogue': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs Gen Z

He exuded confidence in the younger generation, saying that they will achieve the purpose if the elders just give it to them. Mohan Bhagwat said, "Give them the necessary information without imposing it on them. Let them find their way. Set their goal, not the method. And let them do it."

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{{^usCountry}} Bhagwat said that the younger generation would achieve their purpose in a "more beneficial way and quicker than we can." Mohan Bhagwat's praises for Gen Z {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhagwat said that the younger generation would achieve their purpose in a "more beneficial way and quicker than we can." Mohan Bhagwat's praises for Gen Z {{/usCountry}}

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The RSS chief has often praised the youth in recent times, especially since the Gen Z-led NEET protests in New Delhi led to the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. At an event in Mumbai last month, he interacted with Gen Z and even backed them, saying that protest is also a form of dialogue.

Speaking about the Jantar Mantar protests, Bhagwat said, "Gen Z are our own children. If they protest for an issue, how can they become anti-national? Their concerns should be heard. In a democracy, protest is also a form of dialogue."

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At that time as well, he had lauded the generation's honesty, saying, "I believe in Gen Z and Gen Alpha blindly because they are an honest generation."

In similar remarks in Mumbai, Bhagwat had said that when his generation was in their youth, they would listen to the elders without raising questions. "Now, the Gen Z wants logical answers," he added.

ALSO READ | ‘They should listen to Mohan Bhagwat’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke says BJP in power because of RSS

Recently, during his visit to New York for an event, an Indian-American investor had met the RSS chief. Following the meeting, the investor said that Bhagwat has "unshakable confidence" in the Indian youth, adding that the RSS will lead them to "overcome" the remains of colonial structures in India.

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Indian-American venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani further said the RSS chief has a "bias" towards Indian youth.

"It was clear to see that he has unshakable confidence in Indian youth and believes in the change that they are demanding. He seems to be their biggest champion in the country. Lucky for India," she added.

Students, CJP laud RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Gen Z outreach in Mumbai was quite a success, as a section of youngsters welcomed his support.

A student from Mumbai, Zareen Khan, said it was "good to see" the concerns of the younger generation being raised on such a big platform and the RSS chief responding to them openly.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the movement which led the student protests at Jantar Mantar, had shared Bhagwat's remarks about protesters not being "anti-national" in a post on X. He captioned it, "To whom it may concern...," in a seeming jibe at political leaders who had alleged foreign links to the NEET protests.

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Earlier this month, as well, Dipke had highlighted Bhagwat's backing of the Gen Z and remarked that the BJP should listen to the RSS chief.