After meeting RSS chief in NYC, Indian-American investor praises Mohan Bhagwat: ‘Unshakable confidence in youth’
The Indian-American businesswoman said the RSS chief has a "bias" towards Indian youth.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has "unshakable confidence" in Indian youth and the RSS will lead them to "overcome" the remains of colonial structures in India, an Indian-American investor said after meeting him in New York.
Indian-American venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani further said Bhagwat was a “true believer” in US-India ties. The RSS chief met industry leaders and executives at a roundtable in New York. He is visiting the United States for a three days as part of the RSS’ centenary-year global outreach programme.
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Deep Dive
Motwani said 75-year-old RSS chief spoke on a range of subjects during the interaction, from space and quantum computing to India’s future.
In a post on X on Thursday, Motwani said the meeting offered insights into Bhagwat’s views on India’s technological and economic trajectory. "Had an amazing roundtable meeting with Mr Mohan Bhagwat in NY. He fielded important questions by all of us from various industries, including telecommunications, space, clean energy, not so clean energy, technology, quantum computing, etc," Motwani said.
RSS chief has bias towards Indian youth
The Indian-American businesswoman said the RSS chief has a "bias" towards Indian youth. She hailed his attitude towards the youth, saying, "It was clear to see that he has unshakable confidence in Indian youth, and believes in the change that they are demanding. He seems to be their biggest champion in the country. Lucky for India."
"I have come away from the meeting 100 per cent bullish that the Indian youth will drive change in unprecedented ways. And RSS will help them overthrow the last vestiges of colonial structures that keep India slow. Proud of my home country India. What does Mr Bhagwat think of the US? He's a true believer in US-India friendship and bridge building… and has promised us that he will visit us more often," Motwani said.
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Mohan Bhagwant's NYC visit
The roundtable was held shortly before Bhagwat’s scheduled appearance at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ at Madison Square Garden on August 29. He is expected to address around 6,000 people from the Indian diaspora and other communities.
Organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), the event is being seen as a landmark Raksha Bandhan gathering, bringing together thousands of Hindus along with representatives of hundreds of Hindu, cultural, spiritual, service and community organisations from across the US.
The programme will feature cultural performances and keynote speeches centred on universal oneness and the Hindu philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, or “the world is one family”, according to the organisers.
(With inputs from PTI)
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