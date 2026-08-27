All about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York City event: Date, time, venue and more

RSS chief Bhagwat is scheduled to speak at the Madison Square Garden in New York City during an event called ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ on August 29 between 2 pm to 5:30 pm (ET). The event is being organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum.

The event is being held during the RSS centenary year. Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach tour covering the US, Canada and the UK.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to speak at an event in New York that has made to headlines after NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's remarks over the RSS .

How are organizers addressing concerns about possible disruptions at the RSS event?

How are organizers addressing concerns about possible disruptions at the RSS event?

Why did New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani express opposition to the RSS event?

Why did New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani express opposition to the RSS event?

What is the date and time of Mohan Bhagwat's event in New York City?

What is the date and time of Mohan Bhagwat's event in New York City?

The event will have a cultural program that includes performances, music, and artistic expressions, according to the event website. “Through performance and creative expression, attendees will experience — not merely hear — what it means to hold all of creation as one,” it said.

The row around the RSS event Ahead of the event, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani said that it was “incredibly troubling” to see the rise of a movement in India that was based on what he called an “exclusionary vision”.

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Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mamdani stressed his opposition to the rally but pointed out that the city’s government likely did not have the jurisdiction to cancel a private event.

“I also stand here as the first Indian American mayor in our city's history. My mother's family is all still in India. The vision of India that I was taught by my family and the one that I grew up being very familiar with was of a pluralistic society, of a secular republic, that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India."

"It has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly. So it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to,” he said.

‘Be vigilant, avoid confrontation’ A US-based advocacy group of Hindu-Americans has issued a community alert for those attending Bhagwat's New York event, urging them to avoid confrontation with activists opposing the programme on Saturday.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a US-based non-profit, has warned of attempts to disrupt and cancel the Universal Oneness Celebrations, featuring Bhagwat, scheduled for Saturday at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

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The Hindus for Human Rights and other like-minded organisations have planned protests outside Madison Square Garden on Saturday coinciding with the event featuring the RSS chief.

"Mohan Bhagwat does not represent Hindus. He leads an extremist Hindu nationalist movement that has fuelled violence, exclusion and fear for minority communities," said Sravya Tadepalli, Deputy Executive Director of Hindus for Human Rights.

The HAF has also urged New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers, including those attending the event at Madison Square Garden and guarantee everyone's safety and civil rights.

"If you're attending: Be civil, respect everyone's right to assemble, protest, and express their views," the HAF said.