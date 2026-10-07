PM Modi's address today as BJP's campaign to mark his 25 years as head of govt concludes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP cadre on Wednesday in Gujarat's Vadnagar and UP's Varanasi in a joint closing ceremony of the ongoing Seva Sankalp Yatra. The yatra, to mark PM Modi’s 25 years in public service as the head of government, will culminate with the address. (Narendra Modi | Facebook)

The yatra, to mark PM Modi’s 25 years in public service as the head of government, will culminate with the address. It began on September 17, the PM's birthday, and has covered different parts of the country.

“The yatra will conclude with thousands of Seva Yatris, BJYM Karyakartas and young citizens at two historic centres closely associated with PM Modi Ji’s life and spiritual heritage, Vadnagar and Varanasi,” said a person aware of the details.

What is on the cards? “In Varanasi, the Seva Yatris will culminate their journey with Jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, seeking the blessings of Baba Vishwanath. The closing ceremony will be attended by a large gathering of youngsters and Seva Yatris. BJP president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJYM president Hemang Joshi will address the gathering and highlight the significance of Seva as a core value of public life and the transformative journey of PM Modi,” said a party leader.

In Vadnagar, the Seva Sankalp Yatra will conclude at the place that holds a special significance in the PM’s life, the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Mandir.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and the BJP’s all-cells coordinator VD Sharma will join the Seva Yatris.