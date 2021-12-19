Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RSS doesn't have remote control of Modi govt: Mohan Bhagwat
india news

RSS doesn't have remote control of Modi govt: Mohan Bhagwat

In another context, the RSS chief said the DNA of all Indians since 40,000 years ago is the same.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.(PTI)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has no control over the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that while the main people are working in the government, they would continue to remain a part of the Sangh.

"They have different executives, different policies, different working methods. Thoughts and culture are of the Sangh and that is effective. The main people are working there (in the government), they belong to the Sangh and will remain so. There is only such relation and nothing like the media says 'Direct Remote Control', no such control," Bhagwat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bhagwat said this while addressing an event of ex-servicemen in Dharamshala. About one thousand ex-servicemen attended the event in Dharamshala on Saturday evening and the RSS chief urged them to know more about Sangh.

"Governments were against us. There has always been opposition. The Sangh has been running for 96 years by overcoming all obstacles and since so many volunteers are getting ready so they will not keep quiet or sit idle. Wherever there is a need to work in society, they are always available. The work done by the swayamsevaks prove they do not just run Parliament, they take the people of society along, they are independent and autonomous."

RELATED STORIES

In another context, Bhagwat said the DNA of all Indians is the same. "The DNA of all the people of India from 40,000 years ago is the same as that of the people of today. The ancestors of all of us are one, because of those ancestors our country flourished, our culture continued," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohan bhagwat
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP