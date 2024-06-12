RSS has become 'irrelevant', what's the point of speaking out now: Cong on Bhagwat's remarks

The Congress on Wednesday claimed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has become "irrelevant" and said the Constitution, democracy and society do not need the Sangh or its chief Mohan Bhagwat as they can protect themselves. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat addresses the Valedictory Ceremony of Karyakarta Vikas Varg-2.(ANI)

The opposition party's assertion came after Bhagwat's remarks on a host of issues, including on the Manipur violence and the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Congress' media and publicity head Pawan Khera said, "Mohan Bhagwat ji, you reap what you sow. The fault is not of the soil, the fault is of the gardener."

"When farmers were facing the wrath of the weather and police just outside the capital, you were silent. When a Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Hathras, you were silent. When the rapists of Bilkis Bano were released and your ideological brothers welcomed them, you were silent. When Dalits were being urinated upon, you were silent. When Pehlu Khan and Akhlaq were killed, you were silent. When Kanhaiya Lal's killers' links with the BJP were exposed, you were silent," Khera said of Bhagwat.

"Your silence and Narendra Modi have made you and the Sangh irrelevant. You've been made irrelevant by Amit Shah and the BJP. Your last chance was when the BJP leaders were talking about changing the Constitution, you should have spoken out but you remained silent," the Congress leader said.

"What is the use of speaking now?" Khera added.

The Constitution, democracy and this society does not need the RSS or Bhagwat as they can "protect and reboot" themselves, he asserted.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at Bhagwat and posted on X a Hindi couplet by Kabir -- "'Karta raha so kyon kiya, ab kari kyon pachtaye, boye pedh babool ka, amua kahan se paye' (loosely translating to 'you shall reap what you shall sow')."

Bhagwat had on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

Addressing a gathering of the RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh in Nagpur, he said the conflict in various places and in the society is not good.

Bhagwat stressed on unity among all communities in the country, which he said was very diverse though people understand it is one and not separate.

He emphasised the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.

Speaking about the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwat said the results were out and a government had been formed so unnecessary talk on what and how it happened etc. can be avoided.

The RSS does not get involved in such discussions of "kaise hua, kya hua", he said, adding that the organisation only does its duty of creating awareness on the need to vote.

Bhagwat stressed on the need for consensus between the ruling side and the opposition so that work for common good (of the masses) can be carried out.

There are always two sides in an election but there should be dignity about not resorting to lies to win, the RSS chief asserted.

Lies were spread using technology (an apparent reference to deepfakes etc.), he added.