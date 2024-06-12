 ‘Will PM Modi visit Manipur now’: Uddhav Thackeray on RSS chief's remark | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Will PM Modi visit Manipur now’: Uddhav Thackeray on RSS chief's remark

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 12, 2024 03:13 PM IST

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief took on the Prime Minister over the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant’s statement on the situation in strife-torn Manipur, and raised concerns over the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

FILE: Prime minister Narendra Modi (left) and Uddhav Thackeray. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)
FILE: Prime minister Narendra Modi (left) and Uddhav Thackeray. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

“Will Prime Minister Modi visit Manipur after the RSS chief’s remarks?” Thackeray, an ally-turned-rival of the ruling BJP, said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read | Congress, allies support RSS chief's Manipur statement, urge Modi to act

Bhagwat, at an event on Monday in Nagpur, where the RSS is headquartered, brought up Manipur, where ethnic clashes have been taking place between the Meitei and Kuki communities, since May last year. The BJP governments at the Centre and state have been criticised by the opposition for failing to stop the violence, and PM Modi for his ‘silence’ on the issue and not visiting the state since the conflict broke out.

On the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir – there have been three attacks since the BJP-led NDA government was sworn-in for its third consecutive term on Sunday evening, including one even as the oath-taking ceremony was underway – former Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray sought to know what the point of abrogating Article 370 was. The legislation, which granted special status to the region, was revoked on August 5, 2019, less than two months after PM Modi was elected to serve his second successive term.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: How was Kathua tragedy averted? Police say terrorists asked for water

“Lives are being lost. Who is responsible for the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir?” Thackeray asked.

“I am concerned about the future of the country and not about the future of the NDA government,” he added.

Unlike its previous two terms, when the BJP enjoyed a majority of its own, the party-led Union government, in its third term, is in power with support from its allies in the NDA.

(With PTI inputs)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Chandrababu Naidu CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Will PM Modi visit Manipur now’: Uddhav Thackeray on RSS chief's remark
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On