Manipur waiting for peace, need to get over with election rhetoric: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that Manipur has been waiting for peace since a year and this issue must be prioritised. Bhagwat stressed the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat during an event in Nagpur.(@RSSorg)

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh in Nagpur.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

"Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence," he said. "The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation," the RSS chief asserted.

The RSS chief said that elections are a process of building consensus and that there is a system in place in Parliament to present both sides. He also criticised the practice of attacking each other during election campaigns, the misuse of technology, and the dissemination of false information. Bhagwat suggested that the term "pratipaksh" should be replaced with “virodhi.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates