 Ram temple was result of struggle of three decades: Bhagwat | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ram temple was result of struggle of three decades: Bhagwat

PTI |
Apr 11, 2024 09:54 PM IST

Ram temple was result of struggle of three decades: Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar , RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was the culmination of a struggle and sacrifices of 30 years. The entire country was overwhelmed when the idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated, he said, speaking at the inauguration of the Dattaji Bhale Smriti Samiti Karyalaya here. "People donated money for the construction of the Ram temple. It was because of the struggle of 30 years ....We had wanted a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi for 500 years. People were ready to donate money, and the entire country was overwhelmed when the temple was inaugurated ," Bhagwat said in his speech. "Tapasya and `samarpan' of many people led to this," the Sangh chief added. He also said that India's stature has risen globally in the last few years, and its legacy and culture are getting acceptance. Time has come to bring about good changes in every person's life, he added. Bhagwat also remarked that those who experience happiness when "achche din" come about need not have seen the hard work that has gone into it. "Lot of hard work has gone into the country's progress and development. Selfless people work hard without thinking about results. They want results even though they would not come in their lifetime," Bhagwat added. "Some people worked for the country with dedication. Hence, we can stand as a rising country in the world today. Some people have seen them , some have not. 57 percent of people in the country belong to the new generation. They don't know about Emergency, they do not even know about Partition and freedom struggle," Bhagwat added. Doing hard work without yearning for results is `tapasya', and it brings lasting prosperity and happiness, he said.

HT Image
HT Image

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Eid-ul-Fitr Live, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Ram temple was result of struggle of three decades: Bhagwat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On