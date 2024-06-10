Manipur CM’s advance security team ambushed on NH37; 1 security personnel injured

One security personnel sustained injuries when an advance security team of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was ambushed by armed militants in Kangpokpi district on Monday morning. The Manipur chief minister’s security team was ambushed by armed militants in Kangpokpi district on Monday morning. (Representational Image)

According to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, the advance security team was on way from Imphal to Jiribam district when it came under attack at T Laijang village near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district along National Highway-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam) around 10.30am.

CM Singh was planning to visit Jiribam district on Tuesday in connection with the recent violence occurred in the district after a man was found beheaded on June 6 by unknown miscreants. The incident has led to the burning down of nearly 70 houses, a few government offices and the fleeing of hundreds of people in the area.

More details are awaited.