'RSS man's daughter' Malini Mehra viral for asking Rahul Gandhi this question in London

Rahul Gandhi's London tour has remained controversial for many reasons. Now, Malini Nehra, a London-based CEO is on the radar as at the Chatham House interaction, she asked a question to Rahul Gandhi the video of which is viral and Malini is receiving both accolades and brickbats. Rahul Gandhi too shared the video. "I am feeling wretched about the condition of my country. My father was an RSS man, proudly so; he would not recognise the country, bless his soul. How can we engage, re-empower our democracy," Malini Mehra said to Rahul Gandhi identifying herself as an Indian citizen.

Rahul Gandhi was asked a question by London-based CEO Malini Mehra at the Chatham House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malini said she is one among the many who do not recognise the country they were born and brought up. "Is that a good thing or bad thing?" Rahul Gandhi said. "What do you think? Why am I here today? I am feeling wretched..." Malini said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When you express yourself, what you said about your father being in the RSS and about him not recognising the country, this conversation itself is a very powerful thing. Because for you to say this, it has a different impact," Rahul Gandhi said. Coming to Malini Mehra's question, Rahul Gandhi said: "...By telling people the values that you stand for, the values that are Indian and that you protect, by telling everybody in the rest of the world that India needs to go back to those values...so thank you."

Rahul Gandhi was asked a question by London-based CEO Malini Mehra at the Chatham House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is the duty of every Indian, everywhere in the world, to speak up for India’s core values and protect our beloved democracy," Rahul Gandhi wrote sharing the video of the interaction.

Rahul Gandhi was asked a question by London-based CEO Malini Mehra at the Chatham House.

As the video went viral, TV Mohandas Pai, former Infosys director, called Malini Mehra an 'economic refugee'. "Rubbish! These economic refugees left India many years ago, we stayed, worked hard, paid taxes and built our country! Now they talk nonsense. We do not need them to abuse India. Kept away, we are better off without you and your ilk! Just stop these abuses," he tweeted.

One Twitter user wrote that Malini Mehra's father Dr Madhav Mehra was an IAS officer who founded the Institute of Directors but had no 'known connectin' with the RSS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Malini Mehra's biography, she has worked and lived across the world and is now based in London. Since 2017, Malini has served as a Commissioner on Sustainable Development to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and she is an Ambassador for London Climate Action Week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.