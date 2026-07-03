RSS seeks thorough probe into Ram Temple donation irregularities

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday demanded a thorough investigation and punishment for those found guilty of pilfering donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It urged the Hindus to show “necessary patience and restraint to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident.”

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. (X)

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“It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment,” said RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. He called it natural for the entire Hindu society, including the RSS, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount, to expect the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which runs the temple, to treat this “highly condemnable incident” as an extraordinary matter.

Hosabale asked the Trust to take effective steps to rectify all shortcomings in temple management and operations. “This is crucial to ensure that the faith and reverence of crores of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unbroken and steadfast. The current state of confusion and uncertainty must end… In this regard, we expect the temple management and the government-appointed SIT [Special Investigation Team] to take all necessary initiatives,” Hosabale said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} RSS affiliate, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, started the campaign for the Ram Temple construction. The controversy over the pilfered donations is seen as a major political crisis for the BJP. The issue will be discussed at an RSS meeting in Karnataka from July 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RSS affiliate, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, started the campaign for the Ram Temple construction. The controversy over the pilfered donations is seen as a major political crisis for the BJP. The issue will be discussed at an RSS meeting in Karnataka from July 10. {{/usCountry}}

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Hosabale called the grand temple in Ayodhya a centre of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society, following the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice, and martyrdom of Ram devotees. “The unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees. We are all extremely pained and angered.”

The RSS backed the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to form the SIT, given the ramifications of the alleged irregularities for the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due early next year.

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Hosabale noted that the Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT at the request of the Trust and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations. “It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment,” Hosabale said.