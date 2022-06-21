RSS-linked body calls for rethink on quotas for converted STs

New Delhi: The Janajati Surkasha Manch (JSM), a tribal welfare organisation linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), wants the Union government to revisit the provisions of caste-based quotas for those members of Scheduled Tribes who have converted other religions from Hinduism.

The organisation claims that those who have converted to other religions have cornered quotas benefits, which, in turn, has left the other members of the tribal community deprived of quotas in education and jobs.

“Article 341 says persons who have converted from Hinduism to other religions will not be treated as Schedule Caste members, but Article 342 does not include any such restriction for Schedule Tribes. Because of this provision, SCs who convert to Islam or Christianity are not entitled to get the benefits of reservation. The definition of ST provisioned in Article 342 of the Constitution lacks this clarity because of which converted tribes have continued to benefit from reservation,” said Sharad Chavan, a senior functionary of JSM.

The body has already started campaign for delisting the converted tribals, is holding rallies across all SC and ST reserved districts in the country, and reaching out to lawmakers, legislators and members of the legislative councils to push for its demand.

The group also cites a study conducted by the Centre for Policy Studies to buttress its claim that tribals who opted to convert to Christianity cornered most benefits.

“While SCs were granted benefits based on the social discrimination they faced, STs are given reservations to preserve their traditional belief system and cultural practices. But when they choose to convert to another faith, they stop practising the traditional customs,” said Ravi Bhagat, also a functionary of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (VKA), an offshoot of the RSS.

Chavan said the issue of delisting was first taken up by Kartik Oraon, a Congress lawmaker in the 1960s.

“Following his efforts, a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed in 1968-69 for Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes. On the recommendations of the committee, the SC/ ST Order (Amendment) bill was presented before the Parliament in 1969. JPC’s recommendation -- that if any person leaves the tradition, culture behind and converts to Islam or Christianity, they will not be considered as a part of Scheduled Tribes -- was never implemented,” Chavan said.

As per Census 2011, STs are about 8.6% of the total population. As per the reservation policy, 7.5% of all quotas are reserved for STs.

