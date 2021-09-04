RSS-linked weekly attacks Infosys over IT portal glitches, wonders if 'anti-national' forces at work

The RSS-associated weekly magazine Panchjanya has blasted Infosys in its latest edition over the glitches surrounding the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Income Tax portals. Panchjanya has carried a four-page cover story on the Bengaluru-based IT services company, with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s picture on it and text which reads 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Damage).

The article criticising Infosys’ handling of the project wonders whether any "anti-national power is trying to hurt India's economic interests through it". Dubbing the company as 'Unchi Dukan, Phika Pakwaan' (great cry and little wool), Panchjanya noted that the regular glitches have "brought down the trust of taxpayers in the Indian economy".

"Due to glitches in both GST and Income Tax return portals developed by Infosys, the taxpayers trust in the country's economy has taken a hit. Is it that any anti-national force via Infosys is trying to hurt India's economic interests," the article wondered.

While the weekly admitted that it doesn’t have any concrete evidence to back the serious allegation, it said the company has been multiple times accused of helping the "naxalites, leftists and tukde-tukde gangs".

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the article attempts to shift the blame from the government and is “actually anti-national”. Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister said that IT companies like Infosys have transformed the country and the article deserves to be “wholeheartedly condemned.”

The scathing piece targeting Infosys came days after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with the company’s MD & CEO Salil Parekh to convey “deep disappointment and concerns” of the government as well as the taxpayers about the issues in the e-filing portal. Sitharaman has given Infosys a September 15 deadline to resolve all the issues faced by taxpayers on the portal. According to the finance ministry, Parekh assured that Infosys is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience for the taxpayers on the portal.

