I-T portal glitch: Finance ministry 'summons' Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet Infosys managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Salil Parekh on Monday regarding glitches on the income tax portal that is yet to be resolved over two months since its launch.

The Income Tax department said Parekh had been summoned by Ministry of Finance to explain why multiple issues continue to mar the smooth functioning of the portal. It further said since August 21, the site "is not available".

Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 22, 2021

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available,” it wrote on Twitter.

The portal www.incometax.gov.in had a bumpy start since its opening on June 7 as taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders reported glitches in its functioning.

Also read | Income tax department extends deadline for electronic filing of various forms

Speaking about the issue, Sitharaman had said last week, "The glitches on the new site are expected to be fixed entirely in the next two-three weeks."

"I have been reminding Infosys constantly and Nandan Nilekani is giving me assurances that they will sort it out," she added.

Between January 2019 to June 2021, the government has paid ₹164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal.

Earlier, Parliament was informed that Infosys had acknowledged the technical issues and some of the initial glitches like slow functioning of the site and non-availability of certain functionalities had been mitigated.

The I-T department was taking corrective measures through Infosys based on feedback from stakeholders, Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply.

(With agency inputs)