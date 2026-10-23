Alternative routes turn bottlenecks as RTR flyover closure triggers 18km jam from Delhi to Gurugram

Repair work on the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover on the Outer Ring Road in south Delhi spiralled into a massive traffic jam on Thursday, with congestion stretching nearly 18 kilometres from Dhaula Kuan to Udyog Vihar in Gurugram and thousands of commuters bearing the brunt of diversions on one of the National Capital Region’s busiest corridors. The congestion on NH-48 had also worsened due to restrictions on entry of heavy vehicles into Gurugram between 8am and 10am. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, the RTR flyover remained shut for a second consecutive day, forcing vehicles travelling between Delhi airport, Gurugram, Dwarka and south Delhi to take alternative routes.

Also Read I Cracks repair work force closure of RTR flyover, triggers traffic snarls

The closure triggered a cascading traffic backlog on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and roads leading into Gurugram, leaving commuters facing sharply increased travel times.

RTR Flyover closure creates traffic woes Many took to social media to share videos of the congestion and complain about the disruption. “Gurgaon New Delhi connectivity is broken for the past 48 hours. Traffic Police nowhere to be found,” a motorist posted on X. Another commuter posted, “Taking 2.5 hours to reach from Gurugram to central Delhi because the Vasant Vihar flyover is closed. Please help.”

The RTR flyover has been shut since early Wednesday, after Delhi traffic personnel observed cracks at two locations on the flyover on Tuesday night and informed the Public Works Department (PWD) about it, seeking necessary repairs. The repair work is expected to be completed by October 26, and vehicular movement on the flyover is likely to resume by October 27.

Until then, traffic from the Delhi airport, Gurugram, and Dwarka, heading to Vasant Vihar and Chirag Delhi, has been diverted onto the service road adjoining the RTR flyover and other alternative routes.