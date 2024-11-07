Ruckus in J&K assembly as Engineer Rashid's brother displays Article 370 banner

A ruckus broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday after Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, MLA from Langate and brother of jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, displayed a banner on Article 370, leading to a fist fight among lawmakers. Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displaying a banner on Article 370 in J&K assembly.

The banner displayed by the Awami Ittehad Party MLA read, “We demand restoration of Article 370 and 35A. Release of political prisoners.”

He stormed into the well of the House, prompting objections from Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Sunil Sharma, while marshals tried to stop him from standing.

The Speaker also instructed him to take his seat. However, he continued standing with the banner, and BJP leaders attempted to snatch it from him, leading to a fist fight.

PDP MLA from Pulwama, Waheed Para, was seen stepping in to rescue the Langate MLA.

Meanwhile, opposition party MLAs including People's Conference Sajad Lone, passed a resolution and condemned the abrogation of Article 370.

“This House strongly condemns the unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, along with the enactment of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, by the Government of India. These actions stripped Jammu & Kashmir of its special status and statehood, undermining the foundational guarantees and protections originally accorded to the region and its people by the Constitution of India,” the resolution reads.

The leaders demanded immediate restoration of Article 370 and 35A to their original form and called for reversing the changes made by the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, urging the government to honour the region's unique identity and autonomy.

“This House unequivocally demands the immediate restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in their original, unaltered form, and calls for the reversal of all changes introduced by the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. We further urge the Government of India to respect the constitutional and democratic sanctity of Jammu & Kashmir by reinstating all special provisions and guarantees intended to preserve its distinct identity, culture, and political autonomy,” the MLA mentioned in the resolution.