Rural tap water connections rose from 17 to 82 per cent since launch of Jal Jeevan Mission: Prez

New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that a whopping 82 per cent of rural households now have tap water connections, against 17 per cent in 2019 when the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched.

Addressing the Jal Mahotsav programme, the President said water is not merely a basic facility in India but is deeply connected to the country's culture, traditions, livelihoods and community life.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that currently about 82 per cent of rural households have access to tap water, whereas in 2019, when the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched, this figure was only 17 per cent. For this extraordinary success, I congratulate Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and his entire team," she said.

"Water is the basis of life. In our traditions, water has been revered as a remedy for many ailments. In our national song Vande Mataram whose 150th anniversary of composition we are commemorating the very first word is 'Sujalam', which means 'abundant in good water resources'. Thus, in India, water has never been merely a basic facility; it is deeply connected with our culture, traditions, livelihoods and community life," she added.

Pointing out that earlier rural households had to struggle for access to drinking water, and that women and children often had to travel long distances to fetch it, Murmu said that today, clean and safe water reaches homes, reflecting the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The President also emphasised the role of technology in improving water governance, noting that platforms such as the Sujalam Bharat App, real-time dashboards and decision support systems are ensuring transparent monitoring and effective planning.

"At the same time, digital platforms such as the Meri Panchayat App and Panchayat Dashboard are providing information about water services at the gram panchayat level. This is increasing community participation and strengthening transparency and accountability in water supply systems," she added.

Murmu further said that solutions are also being explored for those unable to access digital platforms for various reasons.

For the conservation of water resources, participation of all sections of society is necessary along with technical management, she said.

Stating that Wednesday was World Plumbing Day, the President said that she appreciated the contributions of all plumbers and technicians in ensuring water health, sanitation and water supply.

"Water conservation is the responsibility of all of us. We should not view water merely as a resource for use but as a precious heritage for future generations. If there is water, there is a future," she said.

