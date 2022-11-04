Russia accused of 'energy terrorism' by Zelensky amid likely setback| Top points

Russia's constant agression in Ukraine has left nearly 4.5 million people without electricity, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday, adding that it was a sign of "weakness of our enemy". Moscow's strikes in Ukraine have destroyed almost a third of the country's power infrastructure even as Ukraine continued to advance its forces. “The very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy. They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way… Tonight, about 4.5 million consumers have been temporarily disconnected from energy consumption,” Zelensky said in his address.

Here are the latest updates on Ukraine's war with Russia:

Russia is likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the southern hub of Kherson, a Russian-installed official in Kherson said, according to reports, in possible signs of setback. However, there was no confirmation from Moscow. Kherson is the only big city Russia has captured since its invasion began in February.

Civilians have been urged to leave in Kherson. Speculation swirled when photos circulating on the internet showed that the Russian flag sitting atop the main administrative building in the city was no longer at full mast. Ukraine said those images could be part of the Russian disinformation.

Ukrainian officials are on alert as Russia could be setting a trap for advancing Ukrainian troops. As preparations build for a fight over Kherson, Zelensky's government has also urged the civilians to conserve electricity as much as possible.

In the latest series of prisoner swaps, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 214 captured service personnel, many of the Ukrainians wounded survivors of a failed attempt to defend the city of Mariupol in April and May.

At the same time, one of Russia's commanders at their five military districts, heavily criticised for the performance of his troops in Ukraine, is reportedly taking a three-week holiday.

Russian forces have rained missiles and explosive drones onto Ukraine infrastructure for weeks, apparently hoping to turn sentiment among the Ukrainian public and its neighbors against the war during the cold of winter.

The Group of Seven industrialised powers, who met Thursday, have extended support and decided to help Ukraine with items including generators and heaters to survive the winter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for winning the Israeli election and said he expected to “open a new page in cooperation” with the new government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)