1st IAF flight carrying 200 Indians from Romania to reach Delhi tonight

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a total of 3,352 Indians had been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine till now
The IAF C-17 aircraft will carry out evacuation to bring back Indian nationals
Published on Mar 02, 2022 07:29 PM IST
The first Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying 200 Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine via Romania will reach New Delhi at 1.30 am tonight, the ministry of external affairs said. 

“The Indian Air Force aircraft have joined Operation Ganga with the first C-17 flight from Romanian capital Buchaest expected to return to Delhi later tonight. Three more IAF flights will be undertaken today from Budapest (Hungary), Bucharest (Romania) & Rzeszow (Poland),” MEA spoksperson Arindam Bagchi said. 

Four IAF aircraft with approximately 800 Indian evacuees to land at Hindon airbase between 1.30 am tonight and 8 am tomorrow morning. Minister of State for defence Ajay Bhatt will receive the Indian nationals. 

According to the MEA spokesperson, a total of 15 flights have landed in India with 3,352 Indians being brought back home. 

“We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued in the last week of January,” he added. 

The Ministry of external affairs has also set up procedure to issue emergency certificates to those who lost their Indian passports. However, the government has expressed concerns over the situation in eastern Ukraine, where heavy fighting is underway. 

 

