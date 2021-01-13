Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports Reuters quoting govt official. In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60. People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia’s national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.