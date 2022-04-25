Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Russia-Ukraine war threatens India's...': European Commission chief in Delhi

The European Commission chief is the latest Western diplomat who is visiting India amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressing at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue 2022, in New Delhi on April 25, 2022(ANI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:56 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a visit to India, on Monday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine “threatens India's regional security” as well. “The outcome of the war will not only determine the future of Europe but also deeply affect the Indo-Pacific region,” she said during the Raisina Dialogue - an annual geopolitical conference.

Focusing on Russia and China's “seemingly unrestrained” relationship, she warned that the war has further consequences. "Russia and China have forged a seemingly unrestrained pact. “They have declared that the friendship between them has 'no limits'... What can we expect from the 'new international relations' that both have called for?,” she added.

The European Commission chief is the latest Western diplomat who is visiting India amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine has been bearing the brunt of Moscow's bombing and shelling since February 24. Thousands of people have died in the war and millions and fled the war-torn country. India had launched ‘Operation Ganga' for the evacuation of its citizens from Ukraine.

Partnership with India a priority for coming decade: European Commission chief

The European Commission chief is visiting India on the 60th anniversary of the India-EU relationship. India and the EU on Monday launched the India-EU Trade and Technology Council - a strategic mechanism to tackle challenges including those of trade, trusted technology, and security. This is the first time that India has agreed to set up such a trade and technology council with any of its partners.

According to the European Commission chief, they are “focused on strengthening its own ties with India over the coming decade.”

India, EU launch new body to tackle challenges in trade, tech

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, India and the Commission have “agreed that rapid changes in the geopolitical environment highlight the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement.”

