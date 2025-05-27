S Jaishankar asked about US role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, China’s involvement in conflict. His reply

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has dismissed the idea of thanking the United States for the May 10 understanding that led to a halt in military action between India and Pakistan, stating that the ceasefire was a result of direct contact between military commanders of both sides and crediting the Indian military for compelling Islamabad to agree to stop. External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks to the media following talks with German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, in Berlin.(REUTERS)

On China’s role in the conflict, Jaishankar pointed out that many of the weapons used by Pakistan were of Chinese origin and highlighted the close ties between the two countries. “You can draw your own conclusions from that,” he said.

In an interview with German newspaper FAZ, Jaishankar said, “The cessation of firing was agreed between the military commanders of both sides through direct contact...I thank the Indian military because it was the Indian military action that made Pakistan say: We are ready to stop.”

Jaishankar said India effectively hit and incapacitated Pakistan's main airbases and air defence systems that forced the neighbouring country to seek ending of the hostilities.

"So who should I thank for the cessation of hostilities? I thank the Indian military because it was the Indian military action that made Pakistan say, ‘We are ready to stop’," he said.

Jaishankar said terrorist organisations are "openly" operating from the cities and towns of Pakistan.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

The external affairs minister was in Berlin on the third and final leg of his three-nation tour of Denmark and Germany.