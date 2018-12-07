Rajasthan assembly election 2018: Sachin Pilot hopeful of wearing ‘safa’ again, says people’s love with Congress

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Friday his party will form the government in Rajasthan with a thumping majority as polling was underway across the state after a bitter electoral campaign between his party and the BJP.

“People will not believe in their rhetoric and support the Congress,” Pilot said after casting his vote at the Gaur Vipr Government Senior Secondary School in Jaipur’s Jalupura area.

“I am confident that when the counting will be held on December 11 public’s love and mandate will be for the Congress,” the chief of Congress’ Rajasthan unit said.

If his party comes to power it will be people’s government and promises made such as farmer loan waiver, right to health etc will be fulfilled, he added.

The 41-year-old Congress leader is contesting the election for the first time from Muslim-dominated Tonk constituency. He is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) candidate Yoonus Khan. Pilot has been a former member of Parliament from Dausa and then from Ajmer.

The Congress faced a defeat in the state in the last assembly polls and the Lok Sabha election in 2014. The Rajasthan Congress chief had pledged in 2014 that he will not wear the traditional headgear till the party returns to power in the state.

“After the party suffered a major defeat in 2014, I pledged to not wear a ‘safa’ till it returns to power. I decided to give up wearing the ‘safa’, which I love wearing as a symbol of culture,” he told PTI on Wednesday when asked about his resolution.

Votes will be counted on December 11 and the results will be declared the same day.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:01 IST