‘Crossed all limits of humanity’: Sachin Pilot on Bhilwara rape and murder case

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said he believes that the cruelty with which the minor girl in Bhilwara district was raped and killed cannot be accepted in any civilised society. Speaking on the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl whose charred body was recovered from a coal furnace in Bhilwara’s Kotri, the Tonk MLA said those who had committed the crime had crossed all limits of humanity. He also met the relatives of the victim and spoke to the Bhilwara Police to seek an update on the investigation in the matter. Congress leader Sachin Pilot (PTI)

Pilot also said, “I've met the relatives of the victim and got to know that all the accused have been arrested and the police are also going to detain the two minors. The administration has informed me that the court will conduct hearings daily and charge POCSO case and take strict actions against them.”

As reported by news agency PTI, the police have so far arrested Kalu (25), his brother Kanha Kalbelia (21), Kalu's wife Laad (25), Pappu (35), Sanjay (20), Kamlesh (30), Prabhu (40) in the case. Besides this, a minor, as well as a teenager, have also been taken into custody.

Other than Pilot, Rajasthan's revenue minister Ramlal Jat and home minister Rajendra Yadav had also met the kin of the victim and consoled them. Yadav said after the meeting, “Rajasthan is the state where quick action is taken (in rape cases) and we are handling the cases with strictness.”

The Opposition in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been repeatedly targeting the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation and increase in such heinous crimes.

Yadav said on Tuesday, “The BJP has nothing to say other than making allegations. They won't say that they are unable to handle the situation in Manipur.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls the Bhilwara incident ‘tragic’

Terming the incident tragic, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the police will take strict and quick action in the Bhilwara rape and murder case and will ensure the strictest punishment to the accused.

He added that the prevention of crime against women and other minority sections of the society was a priority of his government.

Gehlot also said that rape and molestation accused will be banned from government jobs.

Gehlot said, “The record of such miscreants should be maintained, and mention should be made of their involvement in molesting in the character certificate. He said that action should be taken against habitual miscreants up to disqualification from government jobs.”

In a Twitter post, Gehlot said, “Social boycott of such anti-social elements is necessary.”

BJP forms 3-member committee to prepare ground report on the incident

Last Wednesday, BJP state president CP Joshi formed a three-member committee comprising MLA Anita Bhadel, the state president of the women’s wing, Raksha Bhandari, and the district-in-charge Atar Singh Badana to prepare a ground report “through a fair investigation in the matter”.

The BJP also formed another team on Friday comprising four MPs– Saroj Pandey, Rekha Sharma, Locket Chatterjee, and Kanta Kardam to conduct the investigation. The investigation team will submit their report to the BJP chief J P Nadda. Joshi also visited the victim’s family in Bhilwara on Saturday.

