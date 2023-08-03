Raj girl’s charred body found in furnace, kin allege rape; four held

Jaipur: Four people were detained on Thursday after a charred body of a missing 14-year-old girl was recovered from a coal furnace in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on the previous night, police said. Police detains four people after a charred body of a missing 14-year-old girl was recovered from a coal furnace in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Thursday. (Representational Image)

While the deceased’s family alleged she was gang raped and murdered by those detained, police said a probe is underway.

According to the deceased’s family, the girl left home in Narsinghpura village to graze cattle on Wednesday morning but did not return. “She did not return home. We stepped out in search of her and at around 10pm, as we went towards the coal furnace area, we found one furnace burning despite the rains. When we moved closer, we noticed some human bones and immediately informed the police,” the minor’s brother said.

Bhilwara superintendent of police (SP) Adarsh Sindhu said a pair of bracelets and shoes belonging to the minor, which were later identified by her family, were recovered from the furnace area.

“A team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) was summoned considering the seriousness of the matter. A DNA test of the bone samples found at the furnace will be conducted,” Sindhu said.

Khivraj Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Kotri police station, said: “Police have detained four caretakers of the furnace and are interrogating them. The family is under the process of filing a formal report. We are waiting for the FSL report.”

HT reached out to police officials for a confirmation on the registration of a first information report and the charges against the accused but did not get a response immediately. The identities and age of those detained could also not be immediately ascertained.

The family, according to a police officer who did not wish to be named, alleged that the four detained people admitted to raping and murdering the minor before the police team arrived.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted the Congress government and sought chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s resignation. The opposition party also formed a three-member state committee, comprising MLA Anita Bhadel, state president of the party’s women’s wing Raksha Bhandari, and district-in-charge Atar Singh Badana, to prepare a ground report on the incident.

“The incident has rattled everyone. Such an incident may not have happened anywhere in this country. Such incidents are tarnishing Rajasthan’s image. Gehlot should immediately resign as he has already proved to be incapable of handling the home ministry. Why is he clinging to the chair like this?” state BJP chief CP Joshi told reporters in Sri Ganganagar.

BJP leader Kalulal Gurjar visited the village.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) demanded stern punishment for the accused. “The incident shows that criminals in Rajasthan don’t fear the law. I have already spoken to higher authorities and police over phone and urged them to ensure strict action against the perpetrators,” RLD leader Hanuman Beniwal tweeted in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar, who visited Kotri, said: “On behalf of the government, I assure to talk to the higher authority for immediate sanctioning of compensation for the girl’s family. I also demand the perpetrators of this heinous crime be hanged.”