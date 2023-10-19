Sacked as Karnataka JDS chief, CM Ibrahim issues 'Duryodhan, Mahabharat' warning

CM Ibrahim, who was sacked as the chief of JDS's Karnataka unit on Thursday, warned the party's leadership that its fate will be similar to that of Duryodhan in Mahabharat. The action came days after he revolted against the JDS leadership over its decision to form an alliance with ideologically opposite BJP.

JD(S) chief H.D Deve Gowda with former CM H D Kumaraswamy and former party state president CM Ibrahim. (ANI)

"It's not possible to remove me as president. They don't have the right. According to the JD(S) Constitution, one-third of them must give me notice, call a meeting and pass a no-confidence motion in a meeting against me. That's the procedure," he said.

"Don't trigger me. Wait and watch what will unfold from now. We will go to the Election Commission, high court and take a stay. Kerala and Tamil Nadu workers will also join hands. Deve Gowda is a father figure to me. Is this what you do to your son? I left my MLC post for you. How many houses do you want to ruin? Yesterday, you made Thippeswamy call me to discuss the alliance decision. What happened to Duryodhan in Mahabharat will happen to JD(S) in Karnataka," he added.

Former PM Deve Gowda dissolved the party's state unit and appointed his son HD Kumaraswamy as interim president.

Addressing a press conference, Gowda said, "Ibrahim has been removed as per the party constitution. I have removed him, and the new president H D Kumaraswamy has been appointed."

Ibrahim had revolted against the party's leadership for partnering with the BJP for the 2024 general elections.

He held a meeting with “like-minded people” within the party on October 16 and said his faction was the real JDS.

Gowda said all the state units of the party had consented to the party's alliance with the BJP.

"In Kerala we are part of the government and our MLA is a minister there. These units understood the situation that made us go with the BJP and supported our move. Our minister in the Left party's government (K Krishnankutty) in Kerala has given consent to us," he said.

He said many Muslim leaders were also in support of his decision.

With inputs from PTI, ANI