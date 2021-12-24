SAD leader Bikram Majithia moves court seeking anticipatory bail in drugs case

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday filed an anticipatory bail application before a court in Mohali, three days after he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The bail application was filed by 46-year-old former minister’s counsel DS Sobti.

Majithia was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act based on a 2018 status report of investigation into a drug racket in Punjab. The report was filed by the chief of anti-drug special task force (STF), Harpreet Singh Sidhu, in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him and his party had called the registration of FIR against him as “political vendetta”.

The Punjab police have been looking for the SAD leader to arrest him in the case.

A lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, had also been issued against Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.