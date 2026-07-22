Chandigarh, Several leaders of SAD on Tuesday announced their unconditional support to the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De in the form of an alliance, a development seen as a rebellion in the Giani Harpreet Singh-led party.

SAD (Punar Surjit) faces rebellion as leaders extend support to Waris Punjab De; Jhunda expelled

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Leaders including Iqbal Singh Jhunda announced their support to the Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, saying the move was aimed at strengthening "Panthic unity".

Later, Shiromani Akali Dal expelled Jhunda from the primary membership of the organisation for six years due to anti-party activities.

Earlier in the day, Jhunda and Santa Singh Umaidpuri, in a joint statement, said the need of the hour is to firmly follow the Sikh principle of 'Miri Piri' and fill this political vacuum so that there can be appropriate leadership in the religious and political fields.

At the same time, they also appealed to all Panth and pro-Punjab organisations to be part of this unity, they said.

They alleged that parties claiming to represent the Panth had gradually shifted their focus towards gaining power instead of addressing key issues concerning Punjab and the Sikh community.

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{{^usCountry}} On this occasion, senior Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leaders, including Tarsem Singh, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On this occasion, senior Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leaders, including Tarsem Singh, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, were present. {{/usCountry}}

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Ayali called upon youth and Panthic-minded people to unite for Punjab's future, saying a larger public movement would be launched to raise issues concerning Punjab's rights, public grievances and Panthic matters.

SAD general secretary Gurpartap Singh Wadala said that, in violation of party discipline, Jhunda had earlier held two meetings on his own, in which attempts were made to mislead other leaders and workers and create a rift within the organisation.

Even now, Jhunda has held a press conference and announced that he would work together with other parties, whereas the organisation has already constituted a coordination committee to work toward unity with other 'Panthic' groups, and that committee is carrying out its responsibilities in an effective manner, he said.

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Wadala said Jhunda made this announcement of unity without consulting the Coordination Committee, which has seriously undermined the organisation's discipline and efforts towards Panthic unity.

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