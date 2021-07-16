Sadhvi Pragya gets first dose of Covid vaccine. Congress asks this question

Videos of Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya playing basketball, dancing at a wedding have gone viral on social media in the recent past. Courtesy, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja, who only wished for Sadhvi Pragya's good health. Now, Saluja has again shared a video of Sadhvi Pragya getting vaccinated at home and asked if all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can go to the hospitals to get vaccinated, then why Sadhvi Pragya has been given the leeway. Especially, when the Bhopal MP's health apparently is not of any serious concern, as evident in the recent videos, the Congress leader implied as he shared the video of Sadhvi Pragya getting vaccinated at home.

Reports said this was the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine that the MP recently took.

Getting vaccinated against Covid at any place other than a vaccination centre is not allowed though some stray cases of celebrities bypassing the norm took place. For example, cricketer Kuldeep Yadav got vaccinated at a guest house in Kanpur. Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari too drew flak on social media after she posted a photo of getting vaccinated at home. In both cases, inquiries were ordered.

Sadhvi Pragya's serious health conditions remained in the news as she had skipped the Malegaon blast hearing on several occasions citing her health reasons. In past, she was mostly seen moving in a wheelchair because of multiple injuries that she alleged was inflicted on her when she was in jail.

This year too, Sadhvi Pragya's health deteriorated following which she was airlifted to Mumbai. But of late, she has been seen moving without wheelchair. As seen in the videos earlier shared by Narendra Saluja, she played basketball as she went to attend a meeting at a stadium in Bhopal, and also danced at the wedding that she arranged at her place for two sisters whom she considers her daughters.