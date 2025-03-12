‘Saffron policy’: Stalin claims NEP will destroy Tamil Nadu's educational growth

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday renewed his attack on the National Education Policy (NEP), saying that it was a “saffron policy” aimed at developing Hindi. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has been aggressively opposing the National Education Policy.(PTI File Photo)

He further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), through the proposed delimitation exercise, was “attempting to sustain power by winning in northern states.”

According to PTI, Stalin alleged that the BJP was trying to increase the number of its MPs in states of their influence and thereby develop their party and asserted that the DMK would stop it.

"We oppose NEP as it will completely destroy Tamil Nadu's education growth," Stalin said, addressing the party rally in Chennai to condemn the Centre.

The DMK president further claimed that the NEP "does not accept reservation, which is social justice." In the name of vocational education, the Centre was attempting to introduce caste-based education, he alleged.

Stalin vs Centre on NEP's 3-language policy

A full-blown political war has erupted between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the NEP.

On Monday, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 30 minutes after DMK members protested over Pradhan's remarks that the Tamil Nadu government was "dishonest" on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan alleged the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

Pradhan had said Stalin had also agreed initially on the PM Shri scheme "but suddenly some super CM appeared and they took a U-Turn. They just want to do politics."

"Just answer if you could release the fund or not, which was collected from us and which is meant for the students of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in a social media post responding to the central minister.