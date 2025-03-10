NEP row: MK Stalin calls out Dharmendra Pradhan's ‘arrogance’ over 'dishonest' remark; Lok Sabha disrupted

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday hit back at Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who during Lok Sabha proceedings, termed the state government as “dishonest” on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme and “ruining” the future of students. Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives to participate in an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha seats in the state, at the Secretariat in Chennai, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI03_05_2025_000030A)(PTI)

MK Stalin, in a strongly worded post in Tamil on X, called out the “arrogance” of Dharmendra Pradhan and said he was speaking like an “arrogant king” and the one who had “disrespected” the people of Tamil Nadu “needs to be disciplined”.

"Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who thinks himself as king, speaking with arrogance should have control over his tongue," MK Stalin wrote on X.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for about 30 minutes after DMK members protested over Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks.

Replying to a question on the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

The state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and in return, the central government provides the funds.

"The Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to sign the MoU. But now they have changed the stand. Many non-BJP-ruled states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, have signed the agreement," he said.

Pradhan said, “They are dishonest and they are ruining the future of the students of Tamil Nadu. They are doing politics.”

The education minister said at one point, the government of Tamil Nadu had agreed to the PM SHRI scheme, and several (DMK) MPs, who came to see him, conveyed this to him.

“But when they went back, they made a U-Turn. They are doing mischief with the life of the students. They are misleading the people and doing injustice to students of Tamil Nadu. They are undemocratic...,” he claimed.

Pradhan said MK Stalin had also agreed initially “but suddenly some super CM appeared and they took a U-Turn. They just want to do politics”.

"Today is March 10. We have still 20 days left in the month of March," he said, indicating the time left for the Tamil Nadu government to sign the MoU on PM SHRI.

Taking strong exception to the minister's remarks, the DMK members registered strong protests by raising slogans against the central government.

MK Stalin reacts sharply

Stalin, in his post on X, said the Centre was the one who had cheated by not giving funds to Tamil Nadu and called the Tamil Nadu MPs as uncivilised.

Speaking to news agency ANI in the Parliament complex, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said, " ...Dharmendra Pradhan lied by saying that DMK government had agreed (to sign NEP). The DMK never agreed to the NEP or the three-language policy, all we said that we can't...why should our students in Tamil Nadu learn three languages whereas students from north India learn only one language...we are not against Hindi...if there are students who want to learn Hindi, they are free to do so but it should not be compulsory..."

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said, "DMK MP raised the issue where Union government has not released funds for Tamil Nadu saying that unless the State government agrees to sign the NEP, the three-language policy, funds more than ₹2000 crore won't be released for the schools. The (Union Education) Minister got up and said that MPs from Tamil Nadu and opposition parties had met him and agreed to sign NEP, which is far from truth...our CM has written to the (Union Education) Minister and PM that we won't be signing the NEP...our CM has made this very clear and we have not changed it...Union Education) Minister called our govt, people and Parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu liars, he hurt our feelings and Tamil Nadu's pride by calling us uncivilised...we condemn this strongly..."

Minister withdraws the word

Responding to Kanimozhi, Pradhan said, "My esteemed colleague, one of my dearest sisters and senior member honourable Kanimozhi has raised two points. In one point, she has said I have used a word which I should not have been used for the members from Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu government and people of Tamil Nadu".

“Lets don't mix it. Let me withdraw it. I withdraw my word if it has hurt anyone. I have no issues on that,” he said.

NEP row

Last month, MK Stalin had said he was firm on his stance of not implementing the NEP in Tamil Nadu even if the Centre offered to provide ₹10,000 crore to the state.

The chief minister said the Opposition to the NEP is not merely over the “imposition of Hindi” but there are several other factors that would have serious consequences on the future of students and the social justice system.

The total cost of the PM SHRI scheme will be ₹27,360 crore spread over a period of five years which includes central share of ₹18,128 crore.

A total of 12,079 schools have been selected from 32 states and UTs of which 1,329 schools are primary, 3,340 schools are elementary, 2,921 schools are secondary and 4,489 schools are senior secondary.

(With inputs from agencies)