MK Stalin, DMK MPs hold meeting on NEP and delimitation, vow to ‘resist attempts that penalise population control’

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs on the issues of delimitation and National Education Policy, and resolved to bring together parties from “affected states” to “resist attempts that penalise population control”. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai, on March 5, 2025.(PTI)

The DMK MPs also agreed to work with the opposition's INDIA bloc and other democratic forces to uphold Tamil Nadu's rights on delimitation.

"At today's DMK MPs meeting, we resolved to: Stand united in safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation. Bring together parties from affected states to resist attempts that penalise population control. Work with INDIA bloc & democratic forces to uphold our rights in delimitation,” Stalin wrote in a post on X.

The MPs also resolved to strongly oppose the “imposition of Hindi" and the National Education Policy (NEP), while demanding a fair share of funds for Tamil Nadu, Stalin added.

The delimitation exercise – originally scheduled for 2026 – redefines the number of representatives a state sends to the Lok Sabha based on population.

Also Read | Delimitation debate: A reality check by Tamil Nadu

Stalin argues that the exercise could diminish the influence of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled their population, in shaping the nation's future.

Earlier this week, he wrote a letter to chief ministers of seven states, alleging that the delimitation exercise is a “blatant assault” on federalism, punishing states that ensured population control and good governance.

Last month, union home minister Amit Shah sought to allay fears in Tamil Nadu, saying southern states will get a fair share of seats in the delimitation exercise.

He also assured that if there was any increase in seats during delimitation, the southern states would get an equal share.

DMK MPs to raise delimitation issue in Parliament

In Sunday's meeting, the DMK MPs also passed a resolution to raise the delimitation exercise issue in the Budget Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to resume on March 10, reported ANI.

The MPs also passed a resolution stressing that the delimitation exercise is the centre of the issue in the upcoming parliament session and another to thank chief minister Stalin for taking up the delimitation exercise issue.

“DMK MPs will raise their voice in Parliament supporting the efforts of chief minister M K Stalin to safeguard the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies,” one of the resolutions said, according to ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)